Kevin Costner Sued by Female Stunt Double for S*xual Harassment on Set of Horizon: Know All DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to s*xual harassment and r*pe.

Kevin Costner finds himself in legal trouble after a female stunt double sued the actor and the producers of the Horizon film. Devyn LaBella revealed in the documents submitted in the court that she was subjected to an unscripted r*pe scene on the sets of the movie that was released in 2024.

In the papers obtained by People Magazine, the stunt double mentioned that she was "the victim of a violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene directed by Kevin Costner."

LaBella stated that she never consented to act in such a scene on screen and that the incident has left her with permanent trauma. Devyn worked as a stunt double for the actress Ella Hunt on the sets of the 100 million USD epic.

Kevin Costner's attorneys respond to the stunt double's allegations

Soon after LaBella accused Costner and the producers of s*xual harassment, the actor's attorneys responded to the claims and stated them to be baseless. The movie star's lawyer went on to call the stunt double a "serial accuser" and claimed that her statements have absolutely "no merit."

In their statement about the accusations, the attorneys mentioned that the actor "always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously." Marty Singer also defended his client by stating, "The facts are clear and we are beyond confident that Kevin will prevail."

LaBella filed the lawsuit on Tuesday and mentioned in her documents that she was hired to play the stunt double for Hunt.

According to the SAG agreement, the stuntwoman was hired to be present in the physical as well as the action sequence as Hunt's replacement. However, as per the case filed, LaBella stated that any "last-minute requests for nudity or simulated s*x are not allowed by SAG and the film's producers are expected to give 48 hours' notice of any changes."

She continued that even the performer is required to be informed about any kind of intimate scenes.

As for the movie, Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 wrapped filming in 2023 and was released a year later.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

