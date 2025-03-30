Why is Kim Kardashian Suing Lana Del Rey For USD 1 Million? Here's All You Need to Know About the Case
Kim Kardashian may sue Lana Del Rey over an ad scandal after their Valentine’s Day collab. If guilty, the singer could face a penalty of over USD 1 million!
Kim Kardashian was reportedly not pleased with Lana Del Rey's half-hearted ad campaign for her shapewear brand SKIMS. Yahoo News has reported that the reality star is eyeing to sue the Summertime Sadness hitmaker.
According to the source, Kardashian has accused the singer of failing to properly disclose a sponsored post for her brand. She will reportedly sue the pop star for over $1 million. Del Rey featured in SKIMS’s Valentine’s Day campaign and wore some of the best-selling Fits Everbody bodysuits.
In the posts, she posed in a pink, seductive nightdress next to a giant heart made out of flowers. The shoot was aesthetic and moody, complementing the singer’s style. “Bad and boujee,” she captioned the post and tagged the official Instagram handle of SKIMS.
However, Del Rey notably didn’t mention “#ad” or “paid partnership” in her social media posts. The Federal Trade Commission requires transparency to allow promotion of the products. The pop star not mentioning the hashtag could mislead the viewers, something the FTC is strictly against.
Kardashian wasn’t thrilled about Del Rey misleading the audience and wants justice. As per the source, the National Advertising Division (NAD) has been investigating the brand’s ad practices. If the reality star wins the alleged lawsuit, the Diet Mountain Dew singer will be liable to pay over $1 million.
Netizens were quick to react to the news, with most of them siding with the pop star. “She needs to leave Lana alone and worry about her schizophrenic ex-husband,” one X user wrote, referring to Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West.
Another user lashed out at the reality star, calling her a “money-hungry” person. “Girl, she didn’t even know you submitted Grammys; how was she ever gonna know to write it’s an ad?” one user wrote, siding with Del Rey.
The news is yet to be confirmed by both parties.
