Kim Kardashian Relives Lost USD 75,000 Earring Moment From KUWTK, Freaks Out After Dropping Diamond in India

It seems that Kim Kardashian accidentally losing her diamonds has become a recurring theme on her reality show. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, where Kim and Khloé attended the Ambani wedding in India (in 2024), the SKIMS founder panicked after losing a diamond from her massive neckpiece.

In the episode, which aired on March 13, viewers saw the sisters attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations in India. One of Kim’s standout looks featured a heavily embellished beige lehenga adorned with sparkling diamonds, making it a truly memorable ensemble.

When the reality star siblings arrived at the venue, they were warmly welcomed by the Ambani family. Shortly after, the Good American founder noticed something amiss—one of the diamonds from Kim's neckpiece was missing. She quickly alerted her sister, exclaiming, “Kim, that’s missing a diamond. Oh my God.”

Their team immediately sprang into action, searching the area where they suspected the diamond might have fallen. Kim, visibly concerned, wondered aloud, “Maybe it’s in my dress or in your dress?”

Kim continued, “I literally had it on... I walked, didn’t even hug anyone in those few feet where it got stuck. Like, nothing happened for me to lose it.”

In the confessional segment of Thursday’s episode, the business mogul admitted, “I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to have to pay for this.’”

Despite the mishap, the sisters took a moment to pose for pictures at the grand venue. Kim reassured, “Don’t get us wrong, we’re totally worried about the diamond.” To which Khloé playfully added, “Photo opportunities.”

Advertisement

Later in the episode, Kim jokingly claimed she had found the lost diamond in her skirt, but in the final confessional, it was revealed that it was never recovered.

Many may recall a similar incident during a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode when Kim lost a USD 75,000 diamond earring in the waters of Bora Bora. Her then-boyfriend, Kris Humphries, had playfully thrown her in, leading to a now-iconic meme moment.