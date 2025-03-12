Is Timothée Chalamet Planning to Propose to Girlfriend Kylie Jenner with 300K USD Ring? Here's What We Know

Timothée Chalamet is reportedly planning to take his relationship with Kylie Jenner to the next level. Recent reports suggest that the Dune: Part Two actor has spent a significant amount on a ring.

According to The Mirror, Chalamet had an engagement ring designed in Paris, for which he spent around $300,000, as stated by a close friend. Sources suggest that the ring features 150 dazzling diamonds and that the Call Me by Your Name actor may present it to the reality star soon.

Another report by The U.S. Sun states that Timothée Chalamet has been planning to propose to Jenner for a couple of months, as he is now ready to take the next step in their relationship. For those who may not know, the couple was recently looking at luxurious properties in Paris and Milan.

A close friend of the Beautiful Boy actor also stated that he had been taking suggestions from his French father regarding the ring. The Mirror further reported that Chalamet ultimately chose a Parisian designer to create the ring after searching for one in both France and New York.

According to insiders close to the couple, the Interstellar actor may pop the question later this year. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating for about two years.

A friend of Chalamet stated, "I have never seen him so happy," adding that the actor has been expressing how deeply he is in love with Kylie Jenner for a while now.

Advertisement

According to the friend, "The ring, made by the Parisian designer, is incredibly special and will take six weeks to complete. He’s ready to get engaged and envisions a long, happy future with Kylie."

Another friend of the Oscar-nominated actor stated that now that Chalamet has the ring, he is exploring the best location for the proposal.