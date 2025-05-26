Kim Kardashian WARNS Ex-Husband Kanye West to 'Stay Away' From Kids Amid Custody Battle: Report

Kim Kardashian seems to have reached her limit with Kanye West, who has often taken a dig at the media personality and their kids. The rapper, who had been married to the All’s Fair actress from 2014 to 2022, made derogatory statements about his ex-wife in a Twitch live stream amid the ongoing custody battle.

Advertisement

In his clip, West went on to say, "I'mma go get these kids, bro.” He further stated, "I'm talking to the lawyers.” Slamming his hands on the table angrily, the rapper continued to say, "It gets to the point where I don't lose my f**kin’ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids."

As for Kardashian, the reality TV star is afraid that the rapper might not bring the kids back to her if she lets them meet their father.

Sources’ Statements

In conversation with RadarOnline.com, sources close to the actress-businesswoman explained, "Kanye's erratic behavior has caused things to seriously deteriorate.” They further claimed, "At this point, Kim is afraid to let him take the kids out of her sight for fear he won't bring them back. She doesn't trust him."

According to the previous media reports, Kardashian cut short her daughter North West’s meeting with West after she learned about the presence of s*x offenders, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, at the meeting place.

Advertisement

Further in their talks with the outlet, an insider revealed, "Kanye's angry outbursts are making her a nervous wreck, and she's afraid of what he'll do next.”

They continued, "Kim will do what she has to in order to keep her kids safe, and she doesn’t care how much it costs.”

Kanye West’s Controversial Tactics

Kim is also worried, as Kanye has been struggling with his mental health and yet denied having any sort of issues in the public domain. During one of the podcast appearances in February, the Gold Digger crooner shared that his bipolar disorder was a "mistake" and that he had no longer been taking medications.

In the last few months, the rapper has been making headlines for his bizarre comments. Moreover, the musician’s Grammy appearance with his alleged estranged wife, Bianca Censori, caused chaos as he asked the latter to strip down to a completely transparent dress on the red carpet.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married for eight years and share 4 kids together.