Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Son Rocky’s First Birthday With Disney Themed-Party; See PICS

Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son, Rocky, recently turned one year old. The mother of four shared pictures on her Instagram account from his Disney-themed birthday party, which featured balloons, Mickey-shaped pancakes, and a statue of Mickey Mouse, among other decorations.

In a carousel post by Kardashian, she also shared a blurry yet adorable picture of Rocky with his father, Travis Barker. One of the slides of the post also showed off some decorations where pole flags were installed, and it read, “Baby Barker.”

Another one of the photos from the series showed the sun setting through the giant Ferris wheel at California’s Disney Adventure Park. A calf groping on the grass with a pink polka dot bow on her head, too, was a picture too cute to miss. Additionally, Kardashian shared a peek into the treats and food arranged for the guests.

Along with the pictures, she also wrote a caption, “Happy 1,” with a red balloon emoji.

While Kourtney has three other children, Rocky is her first child with Travis Barker. She shares her other kids with her ex, Scott Disick.

Ahead of Kardashian’s heartfelt post for his son, Kris Jenner, too, posted a carousel post for her youngest grandson. Alongside the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to our precious Rocky!! I can’t believe you are already a year old!”

She further added, “It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world. You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!! I can’t wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma. I love you so so much and I can’t wait to watch you grow.”

At the end of her write-up, she tagged Kardashian and Barker.

Apart from Rocky, Barker too has three kids: a son, a daughter, and a stepdaughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first son in November 2023.

