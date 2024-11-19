Kristin Davis' Father Passes Away; Cash Out Actress Mourns And Reveals What Special Request He Had For His Celebration of Life

Kristin Davis has shared the heartbreaking news of her father’s passing after taking time to grieve privately. On Monday, November 18, the Sex and the City star, 59, revealed via Instagram that her father, Tom Atkinson, who had been battling Parkinson’s disease, passed away recently. She explained that she was sharing the news only after the family had the time to gather around and honor his life.

“My dad passed away recently, and the family gathered for the celebration of his life that he had left detailed instructions for,” Davis wrote, noting that the instruction included having a jazz band play at his memorial.

The actress reflected on discovering new aspects of her father’s extraordinary life, which she described as special from the very beginning. Atkinson was born in a cabin on a river in North Carolina and had a profound passion for teaching. A professor of psychology, he dedicated his life to education and gave speeches worldwide about his research.

Atkinson had been battling Parkinson’s “for the last decade,” Davis said of the disease, which is defined as a neurological brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. The condition gets worse with age, often causing difficulty walking and talking, per the National Institute on Aging.

In her post, Davis expressed admiration for her mother, who supported her father during his health struggles. She also thanked the doctors, nurses, and home health care specialists who cared for him.

“I’m so grateful for the support he received and the perseverance he showed in such a real and difficult struggle,” she wrote.

Concluding her message, the Cash Out actress extended her gratitude to her extended family for their support during this challenging time. For her father, she expressed heartfelt thanks for brightening their lives and leaving behind a legacy of love.

