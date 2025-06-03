Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez's Hairstylist Friend Jesus Guerrero’s Cause of Death Revealed

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s official cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office viewed by E! News, Guerrero, 34, died from pneumonia and cryptococcosis, a serious fungal infection.

Advertisement

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) was listed as a secondary cause. Three months earlier, his sister, Gris Guerrero, announced his passing on February 22 while he battled an undisclosed illness. Jesus Guerrero was found to have lost 20 pounds in the months leading up to his death.

Guerrero’s family initially believed his health troubles were linked to gastritis. His sister Gris told US Weekly in March that Jesus had been diagnosed with gastritis months before he died. “It was never anything to get that bad,” she said.

“We don’t know if that was a part of it.” She stated he often could not eat without pain. Based on 'the paperwork' the family received, Guerrero’s rapid weight loss and worsening stomach issues were a growing concern. Close friends had asked him to seek help, but he kept his illness private.

In the days before his passing, Guerrero traveled to the United Arab Emirates with his good friend, Jennifer López. López shared images on Instagram that included him merely days before his death.

Advertisement

She wrote, “You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room. You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as your artistry did.”

Kylie Jenner also paid tribute. “He was more than my friend,” she said. “He was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side.”

Both stars reflected on his quiet strength and talent. Guerrero’s work on high-profile clients like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Kali Uchis made him a sought-after celebrity hairstylist.

ALSO READ: Who Was Barbara Ferris? Exploring Life and Career of Coronation Street Star Amid Her Death at 85