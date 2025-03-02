Katy Perry Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero: 'You Always Felt Like An Old Friend'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Katy Perry is grieving the unexpected loss of her longtime friend and celebrity hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero. On March 1, the singer shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, posting photos and videos of Guerrero, who passed away last week at the age of 34 as per People.

"Hey Hey aka Chuy aka Jesus, our light-filled beautiful boy," Perry wrote. She described Guerrero as someone who always made every room warm and welcoming.

"There was no problem too big to solve, and one of your many talents was effortlessly reminding women around the world of our Goddess nature with even just a simple blowout," she added.

The singer praised Guerrero for his kindness. "You took care of everyone and brought a positive energy to everything. It was easy to love you because you always felt like an old friend who would tell you the truth and hold you if you needed an extra cuddle," she shared.

Katy Perry shared her sadness, saying she believed Guerrero was now in the light he had once brought to others. She stated how his absence left the world feeling dimmer.

Reflecting on grief, she included a quote that described it as love that has nowhere to go, a feeling that lingers in unspoken emotions, a lump in the throat, and the hollow space in one’s chest.

Guerrero’s family confirmed his passing on February 23, writing on Instagram, "Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time. Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across."

His younger sister, Gris, shared on a GoFundMe page that Guerrero’s passing came without warning, describing it as both sudden and unexpected. She spoke about the many roles he played in their lives, calling him not just a brother and son, but also an uncle, artist, and dear friend.

Raised in Houston, Texas, Guerrero had worked tirelessly to turn his passion for hairstyling into a successful career, earning recognition among top celebrities.

Many celebrities have shared their condolences, including Kylie Jenner, who had a close professional relationship with Guerrero. A source shared with PEOPLE that his passing deeply affected Jenner, leaving her shocked and saddened.

Wanting to support his family during this difficult time, she has stepped in to help financially, including covering the costs of his funeral.