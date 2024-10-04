Kylie Minogue Set To Embark On North American Tour For First Time In 13 Years; Check Out Tour Dates Here

Kylie Minogue is once again making it big in her career endeavors. She surely made her fans rejoice with excitement after announcing that she would be touring North America for the first time in over 13 years as part of her Tension Tour 2025.

Previously, Minogue announced the tour across Asia, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and now one more stop has been added to the list, which was announced on October 3. She will tour in North America from March to May next year.

According to People magazine’s article, the songstress shared a statement in which she expressed her excitement to announce the tour. The singer continued, “I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far, and now, get ready for your close-up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action... and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!"

Check out the full list of ventures and tour dates for her North American Tension tour 2025:

March 29, 2025 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

March 30 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

April 2, 2025 - Allstate Arena - Chicago, IL

April 4, 2025 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

April 8, 2025 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

April 9, 2025 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

April 11, 2025 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

April 13, 2025 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

April 14, 2025 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL

April 17, 2025 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

April 19, 2025 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

April 22, 2025 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

April 25, 2025 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

April 26, 2025 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC

April 29, 2025 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

May 2, 2025 - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

Apart from this, dates for her tour in Europe and South America are set to be announced as of now. But seeing Minogue on stage after a long period would surely be worth it for the fans who have missed her gracing the arenas.

This comes after her collaboration with acclaimed artists including Tove Lo and Bebe Rexha on My Oh My. However, this was not it! Minogue also took home prestigious awards, including a BRIT trophy and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Icon for her hit song, Padam Padam. She also finished her Las Vegas residency, which was also attended by Janet Jackson.

