Lady Gaga Breaks Silence on Foiled Bomb Threat at Free Rio Concert Attended by 2.5 Million Fans

Lady Gaga has reacted after reports of a foiled bomb threat against her recent historic concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The free show, which was staged on Saturday, May 3, at Copacabana Beach, attracted an estimated attendance of over 2.5 million fans.

Hours before the commencement of the event, Brazilian authorities had detained two suspects. These men were said to be associated with a group accused of inciting hate speech against the LGBTQ community.

Advertisement

Authorities indicated that the suspects had intended to employ improvised explosive devices during the concert. Among the arrested were a youth and an adult who was suspected to be the mastermind of the plot. The prompt action by local police ensured that the concert proceeded without interruption or incident.

On Sunday, May 4, Gaga's management released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter verifying that they learned of the reported threat by means of media reports alone. The statement made no mention of any direct communication from local authorities to Gaga or her staff concerning any potential safety issue prior to or during the performance.

"We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning. Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks," the statement read.

Her crew insisted they had focused heavily on security during the concert and had faith in the rigorous measures put in place. "Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place," the statement added.

Advertisement

The next day following the show, Gaga spoke to fans and audience members through Instagram. She commented on and celebrated the importance of the event. She reported feeling immense pride and thankfulness for the Brazilian public. She complimented their energy and culture, stating it was a privilege to have had the opportunity to share such a historic night with the nation.

The Rio concert was a milestone event in Lady Gaga's career, breaking her biggest live audience to date. Though the threat had been reported, the evening was a triumph of music, solidarity, and strength.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga: Everything We Know About Bomb Threat at Record-Breaking Free Brazil Concert With 2.5 Million Attendees