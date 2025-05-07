Lady Gaga Concert Bomb Plot Foiled in Brazil; Main Suspect Was Deported from US Weeks Earlier

Brazilian authorities have identified Luis da Silva, a man recently deported from the United States in April 2025, as the primary suspect in a foiled bomb plot targeting Lady Gaga's free concert in Rio de Janeiro. The concert, held on May 3 at Copacabana Beach, attracted an estimated 2.1 to 2.5 million attendees, marking it as the largest audience for a female artist in a single performance.

Da Silva, along with a 17-year-old accomplice, was arrested shortly before the event, as per The New York Post. Authorities allege that the duo planned to detonate explosives and carry out attacks targeting the LGBTQ+ community during the concert. Investigations revealed that they used online platforms, including Discord, to radicalize teenagers and disseminate hate speech.

The Brazilian police launched Operation Fake Monster to dismantle the extremist network behind the plot. The operation led to raids across multiple states, including Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Mato Grosso, and Rio Grande do Sul. Authorities seized electronic devices and arrested individuals connected to the scheme.

A third suspect was later charged with terrorism offenses, with allegations that he intended to perform a ritualistic killing of a child during the concert, as per CNN. This individual reportedly believed that Lady Gaga was a Satanist, a claim that has been publicly refuted by the artist, who identifies as a Christian.

Despite the severity of the threat, the concert proceeded without any disruptions. Security measures included the deployment of approximately 5,200 military and police officers, the use of drones, facial recognition technology, and metal detectors.

Lady Gaga and her team were not informed of the potential threat prior to the performance. They became aware of the situation through media reports the following day. A spokesperson stated, "Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert, and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place."

