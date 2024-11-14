Lawyer Representing Alleged Victims Of Diddy's Freak Off Parties Now Targeting Celebrities Who Attended; Here's Why

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and drugs

The attorney representing alleged victims against the now-disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is eyeing other high-profile individuals who once attended the “Freak-Off” parties hosted by the music mogul.

According to Tony Buzbee, he is targeting the attendees, even if they haven't done anything illegal.

As seen in the latest Tubi documentary, TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, attorney Tony Buzbee is set to pursue celebrities, businessmen, and politicians who were once part of the Freak-Off parties organized by the I'll Be Missing You rapper.

According to the documentary, Buzbee mentioned that if there were individuals at the Freak-Off parties who witnessed others being se*ually abused after being dr*gged, and they did nothing to stop it, they are just as guilty as those who committed the abuse.

Buzbee also mentioned to the outlet that he is now targeting a number of high-profile celebrities and other highly regarded figures from various fields.

According to Buzbee, he has already sent demand letters to individuals he knows attended the It’s All About the Benjamins artist’s Freak-Off parties.

Further clarifying his stance, Buzbee explained that in his demand letters, he instructed these individuals to pay up or face a very public, reputationally damaging lawsuit.

Meanwhile, singer and songwriter Ray J mentioned in the same TMZ documentary that several celebrities have approached him, telling him they are trying to get in touch with the alleged victims of the Freak-Offs.

Per the words of the Church on Sunday Morning artist, these celebrities are scared about their affiliation with Diddy, and are now going to the victims to pay them and keep them quiet.

Per TMZ, the feds had seized videos Diddy recorded of the parties, where they had found other high-profile people captured in the footage.

Sean Diddy Combs was arrested from a New York City hotel lobby on September 16, 2024.

The Bump, Bump, Bump artist has faced multiple denials of bail up to this point. He is currently facing serious accusations, including pressuring women to engage in sexual performances with male sex workers, along with several other disturbing claims.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

