Learn Why Is Mattel Being Sued Over Wicked Dolls Packaging; Deets Inside

While it was reported last month that the toy-making company Mattel had mistakenly printed an NSFW link on its packaging of Wicked dolls, a lawsuit has been filed by a mother against the business.

As per Variety, the court documents read that a South Carolina resident has launched a class action lawsuit against Mattel after the buyer and her daughter had come across some horrific scenes online. The report suggests that the young daughter had visited the X-rated website that had “nothing to do with the Wicked doll.”

The plaintiff had also alleged that while Mattel did not offer a refund, the mother-daughter duo had to suffer from “emotional distress” following the URL misprint on the Wicked doll packaging.

The outlet has also reported the lawsuit that reads, “These scenes were hardcore, full on nude pornographic images depicting actual intercourse.”

The lawsuit further read that the minor had run to her mother after coming across such images, looking at which both “were horrified.” The suit further mentioned that if the plaintiff would have had any idea of “such an inappropriate defect in the product, she would not have purchased it.”

Per a report by TMZ, Mattel had misprinted the URL that was supposed to take the customer to a full catalog of toys, but instead, the "www.wicked.com" link took the buyers to an NSFW website.

For those who do not know, the original link was supposed to be www.wickedmovie.com.

A representative of Mattel had talked to TMZ, stating that the company is aware of the misprint that was placed on the Wicked dolls, primarily sold in the USA.

He also mentioned that Mattel is taking measures to ensure that no such incorrect URL is printed on the back of any future toys.

The manufacturer had even pulled many of its toys from the shelves of retailers such as Target, Amazon, and Kohl’s.

While this big issue had a serious impact on the sale of toys, the movie starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo has performed well at the box office, earning $112 million in its debut.

