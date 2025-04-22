Liam Payne Death: X Factor Host Dermot O’Leary Speaks Out Against Mistreatment Claims; 'Culture is Different...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Dermot O’Leary has addressed criticism directed at The X Factor following the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne. In a recent interview with The Times, the presenter responded to concerns raised by former contestants about the show’s approach to mental health and support.

Advertisement

After Liam’s passing in October last year, former contestants like Katie Waissel and Rebecca Ferguson, both close to the singer, criticized the show’s handling of contestant welfare. But Dermot, who hosted the ITV show from 2007 to 2018 (with a short break), said that many of the negative experiences shared happened after filming had ended as per Mirror.

Dermot told The Times, “If the show was made now, it’d be made differently. The culture is different, but it was pretty much always celebratory.”

He acknowledged that not every contestant had a positive journey but stated that most were treated well during their time on the show. He said that not everyone was going to succeed or have the best experience, but the majority were treated well. He also pointed out that many of those who spoke negatively about their time were referring to experiences that occurred after they had left the show.

Advertisement

Dermot also pointed to the need for a broader conversation about aftercare in the entertainment industry. He mentioned that the vast majority of contestants likely missed the show and the unique environment it created, suggesting that any focus on duty of care should be directed towards what happens after the show ends.

Reflecting on Liam, he described him as both wise and a young soul and said this was part of a broader conversation the industry needed to have.

He added that duty of care is crucial when producing shows like The X Factor and, while he couldn’t speak for everyone, he believed it was always taken seriously during his time on the show. He also said that such care would be handled even more thoroughly if the show were made today.

Liam Payne died in October after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Reports suggested he had struggled with mental health and substance abuse. At the time of his death, he was under the influence, according to media sources.

Advertisement

Liam rose to fame in 2010 as part of One Direction, formed on The X Factor alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. The group went on to become one of the most successful boybands in the world.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Gets Swept in Cheating Rumors With Ex Kayla Nicole; Here's Everything She Said