Zayn Malik Cancels Show Due to Health Reasons Days After Paying Heartfelt Tribute to One Direction; DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Zayn Malik had to cancel his show in Mexico City recently. The Dusk Till Dawn singer was scheduled to perform in the aforementioned region on March 28, 2025. After trying to work out options, the highly acclaimed artist was left with nothing but to cancel his anticipated performance due to a severe case of food poisoning.

For those who do not know, Zayn Malik is currently on his Stairway to the Sky tour. While the tour kicked off in November 2024, it happens to be the first-ever tour of the What Makes you Beautiful artist in the past several years.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Zayn Malik wrote, "I'm heartbroken to say that I won't be able to perform tonight in Mexico City."

The singer further went on to state that he had been feeling sick since the morning of the day he was supposed to perform, and even though he tried his best to be on stage for his loving fans, Zayn Malik's body simply didn't allow him.

Expressing his regret over the cancellation of the concert, the A Whole New World artist stated, "I'm so sorry to let you down. The love and energy I always feel from my fans mean the world to me, and it hurts deeply to miss this moment with you."

Zayn Malik then even thanked the patient fans for their understanding, adding that he was sending all of his love to each of them.

In the evening of the day, he issued an apology. Zayn Malik then went on to give his fans a health update, stating that he and his crew have all been suffering from food poisoning and adding, “It’s no joke. [I’m] still struggling.”

This cancellation comes just days after the Story of My Life singer paid tribute to his late bandmate, Liam Payne.

For those unversed, the artist passed away in October last year.