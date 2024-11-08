Liam Payne’s Friend And Hotel Employee Charged In Alleged Drug Deal Tied To Singer’s Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of alcohol, drug addiction and an indvidual's death.

Liam Payne’s tragic death has led to criminal charges against three individuals, including a friend, a hotel employee, and an alleged drug dealer, according to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office.

The friend who reportedly claimed to be Payne’s manager has been charged with abandonment for failing to inform the singer’s family about his alleged drug relapse, as reported by La Nación. The hotel employee and alleged drug dealer have been charged with supplying narcotics to the late singer.

The former One Direction member died on October 16 after falling from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Payne had been staying at the hotel with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who left the country days before his death.

The friend, whose identity remains undisclosed, allegedly failed to respond when hotel managers attempted to contact him after Payne’s fatal fall. According to reports, police tried reaching him through a phone number provided by hotel staff, but he did not answer. Later, a lawyer visited the hotel to inquire if the friend faced any charges.

A judge later ruled that the friend had breached his duty of care to Payne, leading to abandonment charges. If convicted, the friend could face a prison sentence of five to 15 years. Prosecutors have accused him of failing to act in Payne’s best interests during his drug relapse.

The hotel employee and alleged drug dealer are accused of collaborating to supply drugs to Payne. Authorities discovered the alleged drug dealer’s phone number during a raid on the hotel and later searched his home in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina. Items seized included a jar of marijuana, nine cell phones, three computers, and portable storage devices.

Investigators believe the hotel employee contacted the alleged drug dealer to procure illegal substances for Payne. TMZ previously reported that police were focusing on a soap box found in Payne’s room, suspecting it was used to discreetly deliver drugs.

Photos from the singer’s hotel room showed drug paraphernalia scattered on a table, including prescription medications like clonazepam.

A toxicology report revealed multiple drugs in Payne’s system, including pink cocaine, a mixture of ecstasy, ketamine, caffeine, and the psychedelic 2-CB. He had also ingested cocaine, crack, and benzodiazepine.

Despite the charges, the investigation into Payne’s death is still ongoing. While the toxicology report highlighted drug use, his cause of death was attributed to multiple traumas and internal bleeding from the fall.

Prosecutors have also interviewed two women who were with Payne in his room on the day of his death. The women, identified as escorts, testified that they only drank alcohol with Payne and did not use drugs. However, one of the women reportedly gave conflicting accounts, leading to further scrutiny.

Reports also suggest the women fought with Payne over unpaid services. Hotel managers attempted to resolve the financial dispute by contacting Payne’s friend, but he did not respond to their calls.

Payne’s body has been flown back to England for burial, with his father, Geoff Payne, overseeing the arrangements. The singer’s untimely death has left fans and loved ones mourning while authorities work to uncover the full details of the tragic incident.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

