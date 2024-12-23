Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Pays Tribute To Late Singer With THIS Special Tattoo; See Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31. His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, paid a special tribute to the former boy band member by getting a tattoo. The late singer's girlfriend shared a new picture in her Instagram story, which caught the audience's eye. In a post where the British native cuddled her dog, Nala, whom she adopted with Payne, flaunted her new angel wings inked on her fingers.

Along with the picture of herself and her dog, Nala, the influencer put a red heart emoji on the side. Cassidy and the Strip That Down singer had been in a relationship for a couple of years before the musician passed away on October 16, 2024.

The former One Direction star fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. The influencer had been with Payne in Argentina two days before the boy band member passed away.

Meanwhile, two days after Payne's death, Kate took to her social media platform, where she called Liam her angel. In her heartfelt note, Cassidy stated, "Nothing about the past few days has felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

The media personality went on to reveal, "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam."

Cassidy also attended Payne’s funeral in England, alongside her and her late boyfriend’s mutual friend, Damian Hurley, on November 20.

Moreover, the influencer took to TikTok to share a slideshow of pictures of herself and the late singer. The compilation clip included the music of Mazzy Star’s 1993 song, Fade Into You. Cassidy wrote in the caption, “I Love You.”

Meanwhile, besides Cassidy, Payne’s former band members, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson, attended the musician’s funeral.

Liam Payne is survived by his parents, sisters, and a son, Bear.

