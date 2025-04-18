Lil Wayne Says He'll Never Perform at Super Bowl After Being Snubbed for Kendrick Lamar: 'They Stole That...'

Lil Wayne is disheartened and has a lot to share related to his halftime performance, which never happened. The Love Me rapper recently spilled out his feelings, talking about the NFL Super Bowl 2025 performance that was stolen from him and given to Kendrick Lamar, who delivered Not Like Us.

Talking to Rolling Stone, the rapper, who is from New Orleans, spoke about the emotional distress he faced after he could not perform at the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2025. The pain only increased as this year it was held right in Lil Wayne’s backyard at Caesars Superdome.

Well, even though he tried his best to grab the attention of the NFL, it didn't happen.

In a candid cover story interview with Rolling Stone, Lil Wayne stated, “They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it. It was perfect.” The Fireman rapper is certain about not doing any NFL Halftime performances in the future.

As per the outlet, the Annihilate rapper took deliberate steps and even moved out of his comfort zone to be noticed by the NFL.

“If you notice, I was a part of things I’ve never been a part of. Like [Michael] Rubin’s all-white parties. I’m doing s** with Tom Brady. That was all for that,” Lil Wayne explained.

However, the rapper then maintained that the NFL was continually in touch with him, but in the end, it’s not their decision. For those who do not know, the halftime show is produced by Roc Nation, which is an entertainment company of Jay-Z.

Describing the past, Lil Wayne mentioned that the NFL had “got curved,” which is why he simply had to settle with whatever decision they came forth with.

The outlet even reported that even though the heartbreak was real for the Mirror rapper, he went to Kendrick Lamar and wished him luck while also asking him to kill it on stage.

