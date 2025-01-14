Lily Allen Felt 'Triggered' Knowing Estranged Husband David Harbour Was In New York: Source

Lily Allen recently checked into trauma treatment following her split with her husband David Harbour. The talented singer also felt triggered by the thoughts of her estranged husband being in New York with another woman, as per a source.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the insider mentioned, "It was very painful for Lily to return home. David used to be her savior, and now he's a trigger for her." The source also mentioned that Lily Allen settled her kids back into the family home and even took them to school for their new term. After her motherly duties, the singer took herself to rehab.

The English songwriter reportedly checked herself in the rehab earlier than expected as Allen felt "wobbly and desperate to escape."

After the Hard Out Here singer checked herself into the trauma center, the actor from Stranger Things was seen walking on the streets of New York with Scarlet Johansson. Johansson and Harbour have become close pals since the time they starred together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Widow. The Violent Night actor was even reportedly having a cigar in his mouth.

Another source who spoke to The Daily Mail stated, “While David was strolling around New York smoking cigars and looking carefree, you can only imagine how Lily was feeling. Her heartbreak was made worse by being near to him in Brooklyn.”

As per reports, the Somewhere Only We Know singer will spend several weeks at the residential rehab in the US while also taking part in intensive group counseling sessions and one-on-one therapy.

