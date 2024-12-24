Is David Harbour’s Estranged Wife Lily Allen On Raya Dating? Learn Here

Lily Allen was reportedly spotted on the Raya dating app. A recently released report suggests that the singer and songwriter, who is still married to David Harbour but has an estranged relationship with the actor, was noticed to have come back on the aforementioned dating app.

According to the Daily Mail, a friend close to Allen and the Stranger Things actor, the Somewhere Only We Know singer, was noticed to have an account on the high-class dating app Raya.

The news comes after months of speculations about the five-year-long relationship between David Harbour and Lily Allen being on the rocks. Meanwhile, the insider has even confirmed that the pair have now officially separated.

The Daily Mail reported this news after a female source who is not connected to either Allen or the actor from the MCU movie Black Widow shared a picture of the Air Balloon singer on the app with the outlet.

As seen in the image, the songstress has been looking for a partner to "start couples therapy." Her profile on the high-class dating app also indicated that Lily Allen would be visiting Los Angeles from New York.

Per reports, the English singer-songwriter's profile on Raya had popped up last week. Surprisingly, it had come up for users who are women and interested in dating other women.

It is still not known what are the preferences of Lily Allen. Moreover, it is also not known if she is looking for a romantic partner or a simple friend with whom to share her thoughts.

According to a friend, the singer is not actively looking for dates, even though she is on Raya, as she has not divorced David Harbour. The source also mentioned that Lily Allen takes marriage very seriously.

For those who do not know, Lily Allen had previously addressed that she met Harbour on Raya.

