Blue Origin Mission: How Much Did It Cost to Send Katy Perry to Space for 8 Minutes? Shocking Figures Revealed

Blue Origin's latest all-female spaceflight, with celebrities such as pop sensation Katy Perry, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and CBS host Gayle King, is the talk of the town at present. However, what many are wondering is how much do tickets to space cost?

On April 14, six women were taken on an 11-minute space flight by the NS-31 mission. Passengers said the experience was life-altering, but Blue Origin is keeping mum on the exact pricing. Perry even kissed the ground after she landed on Earth.

While Virgin Galactic charges between $200,000 and $450,000 per flight, the actual price of a Blue Origin ticket is not publicly disclosed, as per the Associated Press. The company demands a refundable deposit of $150,000 to start taking bookings, but the final cost is negotiated privately, which means anyone above 18 can book a trip to space through the reservation page of the firm's official website.

According to The New York Times, the firm sold a seat in 2021 for $28 million to 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, though other notable celebrities, such as Star Trek's William Shatner, traveled as a passenger for free. Experts say the pricing depends not on monetary values but social influence and supporting the mission of Blue Origin.

"It’s not about money; it’s about who you are, your social capital, whether you align with their launch purposes. It’s kind of a package deal," Roman Chiporukha, co-founder of SpaceVIP, shared with The Observer.

Blue Origin has taken 52 individuals on 11 crewed flights since 2021. However, Katy Perry and crew's April 2025 space mission marks the first all-female trip to space since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo voyage in 1963. The flight took off at 9 in the morning. It lasted in space for about eight minutes, crossing 62 miles above the Karman Line, which is the official space border.

