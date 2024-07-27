‘Love This Cast’: The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Gets Emotional Talking About Final Season At SDCC 2024

Eric Kripke is just as attached to The Boys as we are. Recently, during the utterly respected San Diego Comic-Con, the showrunner got emotional as he spoke about the final and fifth season of the satirical superhero series.

While the SDCC brings a lot to the table, Kripke seems to be excited yet sad thinking of the series’ end.

Eric Kripke at SDCC 2024

The whole cast from The Boys was present at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, alongside Eric Kripke.

For those unaware, the next season of the highly acclaimed action series by Prime Video is going to be the final act. While this does put us in a saddening state, its showrunner shares the same feelings.

Talking about The Boys, Kripke stated that he is grateful for letting the show end in his way. The showrunner was talking to PEOPLE when he also stated that it is rare to let the show end on his terms and that this is the first time he is doing it.

Further talking to the publication, Eric Kripke stated that he is super stoked to come up with the creative; however, this does make him sad.

“I genuinely love this cast. We really are a family,” added Eric Kripke.

He then also went on to say that he is “successfully blocking it for now, but like when we all eventually go our separate ways, I'm gonna be a mess."

Advertisement

During the panel, a prequel series of The Boys called Vought Rising was announced, which will focus on Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Aya Cash’s Stormfront.

Similarly, the second season of Gen V was also announced, with Chace Crawford’s The Deep making a cameo for a crossover.

About The Boys’ final season

As per a report by Variety, although the final season does not have a date of release, Kripke stated that it would be filmed between November 2024 and mid-2025.

Moreover, the cast from the latest season of The Boys might be making a return for one last time. We can expect to see Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Jessie T. Usher, as well as Karen Fukuhara, in season five of The Boys.

Meanwhile, there are also high chances to see Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Crawford present for the final showdown.

Previously, while talking to PEOPLE, Eric Kripke shared plans to have Supernatural’s alum Jared Padalecki cast for the final season, most probably playing a supe.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Could Be Our Best Yet': Writer Eric Kripke Gives Major The Boys Season 4 Update; Here's All You Need To Know