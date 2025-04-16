Machine Gun Kelly Not Happy About White Rapper Mount Rushmore Snub Ft Eminem, Mac Miller, and More
Machine Gun Kelly isn’t taking his exclusion from the White Rapper Mount Rushmore lightly. Here’s how he reacted.
Machine Gun Kelly is retaliating after he was left off a viral picture that highlighted an imaginary 'White Rapper Mount Rushmore.' The AI-generated graphic, which went viral on social media throughout last week, included mountain carvings of famous Caucasian rappers.
The faces of Eminem, Mac Miller, Paul Wall, and Russ replaced the traditional presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln in the viral image. However, Kelly was not considered for the honor.
Going on X (previously Twitter) on Sunday, the My Ex’s Best Friend artist described the snub as "blasphemy," accompanying the remark with a video of him doing an impromptu rap.
"Me not on the white rapper Mount Rushmore is blasphemy," MGK captioned as he retweeted his freestyle featuring Gillie Tha Kid and Wallo. He rapped in the clip, "I made 10 mil with someone, and we ain’t talking now/ F— the money, I just want the loyalty we talked about. There’s no other side; it is only us. I get cross-eyed watching y’all switch up."
MGK's response comes as he continues to walk the tightrope of several genres of music, having begun his professional journey in rap. He has also released songs in punk rock and alternative music genres.
Even with his genre-bending transformation, MGK has kept up his hip-hop street cred. He seems committed to establishing his hip-hop legitimacy. He recently dropped an unscheduled performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He performed with hip-hop icon Three 6 Mafia and drummer Travis Barker.
Beyond music, Machine Gun Kelly has experienced significant life developments. In March, he became a father again. Megan Fox, his former partner, gave birth to their daughter on Thursday, March 27.
