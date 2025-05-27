American Music Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Billie Eilish Becomes Top Scorer With 7 Wins, Kendrick Lamar Grabs Big Nod
From Billie Eilish to Eminem and SZA, read on to know the American Music Awards 2025 complete winners’ list.
Airing live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on CBS, Jennifer Lopez is the host of this year's AMAs. The awards show has also been streaming live on Paramount+.
The American Music Awards 2025 is highly coveted as it is solely a fan-voted award show. Elements such as streaming and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses of nominated artists are all taken into consideration.
Some of the top AMAs 2025 nominees include Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, etc. Host Lopez, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Renée Rapp, and more graced the show with their performances. Janet Jackson, Rod Stewart and Zac Brown received the highest honor for their lifetime achievements.
Presenters include Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Dylan Efron, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Kai Cenat, Tiffany Haddish, and more.
Check out the full list of American Music Awards 2025 winners here:
Artist Of The Year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish — WINNER
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
New Artist Of The Year
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams — WINNER
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
Album Of The Year
Beyoncé - COWBOY CARTER
Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — WINNER
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX - BRAT
Gracie Abrams - The Secret of Us
Future & Metro Boomin - WE DON’T TRUST YOU
Kendrick Lamar - GNX
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Collaboration Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile — WINNER
Marshmello & Kane Brown - Miles on It
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - APT.
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Song Of The Year
Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather — WINNER
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Hozier - Too Sweet
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Teddy Swims - Lose Control
Favorite Touring Artist
Billie Eilish — WINNER
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Social Song Of The Year
Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO!
Djo - End of Beginning
Doechii - Anxiety — WINNER
Lola Young - Messy
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
Favorite Music Video
Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile — WINNER
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars — WINNER
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Billie Eilish — WINNER
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Album
Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — WINNER
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX - BRAT
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Favorite Pop Song
Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather — WINNER
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Teddy Swims - Lose Control
Favorite Male Country Artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone — WINNER
Shaboozey
Favorite Female Country Artist
Beyoncé — WINNER
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Favorite Country Duo Or Group
Dan + Shay — WINNER
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Beyoncé - COWBOY CARTER — WINNER
Jelly Roll - Beautifully Broken
Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Shaboozey - Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going
Favorite Country Song
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph - High Road
Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help — WINNER
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Favorite Male Hip-hop Artist
Drake
Eminem — WINNER
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, the Creator
Favorite Female Hip-hop Artist
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
Sexyy Red
Favorite Hip-hop Album
Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — WINNER
Future & Metro Boomin - WE DON’T TRUST YOU
Gunna - one of wun
Kendrick Lamar - GNX
Tyler, The Creator - CHROMAKOPIA
Favorite Hip-hop Song
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
GloRilla - TGIF
GloRilla & Sexyy Red - WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd — WINNER
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA — WINNER
Tyla
Favorite R&B Album
Bryson Tiller - Bryson Tiller
PARTYNEXTDOOR - PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
SZA - SOS Deluxe: LANA
The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow — WINNER
Favorite R&B Song
Chris Brown - Residuals
Muni Long - Made For Me
SZA - Saturn — WINNER
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless
Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny — WINNER
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G — WINNER
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Favorite Latin Duo Or Group
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda — WINNER
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — WINNER
Fuerza Regida - Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
Peso Pluma - ÉXODO
Rauw Alejandro - Cosa Nuestra
Tito Double P - INCÓMODO
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny - DtMF
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj - Gata Only
KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida - Tu Boda
Shakira - Soltera — WINNER
Favorite Rock Artist
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
Zach Bryan
Favorite Rock Album
Hozier - Unreal Unearth: Unending
Koe Wetzel - 9 Lives
The Marías - Submarine
Twenty One Pilots - Clancy — WINNER
Zach Bryan - The Great American Bar Scene
Favorite Rock Song
Green Day - Dilemma
Hozier - Too Sweet
Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine — WINNER
Myles Smith - Stargazing
Zach Bryan - Pink Skies
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
Charli xcx
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga — WINNER
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 — WINNER
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and cast)
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack (Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and cast)
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla — WINNER
Wizkid
Favorite K-POP Artist
ATEEZ
Jimin
RM — WINNER
ROSÉ
Stray Kids
ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025 Winners List: Jafar Panahi's It Was Just An Accident Wins Palme d’Or, Sentimental Value Takes Grand Prix, More