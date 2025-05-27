American Music Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Billie Eilish Becomes Top Scorer With 7 Wins, Kendrick Lamar Grabs Big Nod

Airing live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on CBS, Jennifer Lopez is the host of this year's AMAs. The awards show has also been streaming live on Paramount+.

The American Music Awards 2025 is highly coveted as it is solely a fan-voted award show. Elements such as streaming and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses of nominated artists are all taken into consideration.

Some of the top AMAs 2025 nominees include Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, etc. Host Lopez, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Renée Rapp, and more graced the show with their performances. Janet Jackson, Rod Stewart and Zac Brown received the highest honor for their lifetime achievements.

Presenters include Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Dylan Efron, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Kai Cenat, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

Check out the full list of American Music Awards 2025 winners here:

Artist Of The Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish — WINNER

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist Of The Year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams — WINNER

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album Of The Year

Beyoncé - COWBOY CARTER

Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — WINNER

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX - BRAT

Gracie Abrams - The Secret of Us

Future & Metro Boomin - WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Collaboration Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile — WINNER

Marshmello & Kane Brown - Miles on It

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - APT.

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Song Of The Year

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather — WINNER

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Hozier - Too Sweet

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Favorite Touring Artist

Billie Eilish — WINNER

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Social Song Of The Year

Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO!

Djo - End of Beginning

Doechii - Anxiety — WINNER

Lola Young - Messy

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

Favorite Music Video

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile — WINNER

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars — WINNER

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Billie Eilish — WINNER

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Album

Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — WINNER

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX - BRAT

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Favorite Pop Song

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather — WINNER

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Favorite Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone — WINNER

Shaboozey

Favorite Female Country Artist

Beyoncé — WINNER

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favorite Country Duo Or Group

Dan + Shay — WINNER

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Beyoncé - COWBOY CARTER — WINNER

Jelly Roll - Beautifully Broken

Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey - Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going

Favorite Country Song

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph - High Road

Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help — WINNER

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Favorite Male Hip-hop Artist

Drake

Eminem — WINNER

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

Favorite Female Hip-hop Artist

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

Sexyy Red

Favorite Hip-hop Album

Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — WINNER

Future & Metro Boomin - WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Gunna - one of wun

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Tyler, The Creator - CHROMAKOPIA

Favorite Hip-hop Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

GloRilla - TGIF

GloRilla & Sexyy Red - WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd — WINNER

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA — WINNER

Tyla

Favorite R&B Album

Bryson Tiller - Bryson Tiller

PARTYNEXTDOOR - PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

SZA - SOS Deluxe: LANA

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow — WINNER

Favorite R&B Song

Chris Brown - Residuals

Muni Long - Made For Me

SZA - Saturn — WINNER

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless

Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny — WINNER

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G — WINNER

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favorite Latin Duo Or Group

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda — WINNER

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — WINNER

Fuerza Regida - Dolido Pero No Arrepentido

Peso Pluma - ÉXODO

Rauw Alejandro - Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P - INCÓMODO

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny - DtMF

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj - Gata Only

KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida - Tu Boda

Shakira - Soltera — WINNER

Favorite Rock Artist

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots — WINNER

Zach Bryan

Favorite Rock Album

Hozier - Unreal Unearth: Unending

Koe Wetzel - 9 Lives

The Marías - Submarine

Twenty One Pilots - Clancy — WINNER

Zach Bryan - The Great American Bar Scene

Favorite Rock Song

Green Day - Dilemma

Hozier - Too Sweet

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine — WINNER

Myles Smith - Stargazing

Zach Bryan - Pink Skies

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Charli xcx

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga — WINNER

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 — WINNER

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and cast)

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack (Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and cast)

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla — WINNER

Wizkid

Favorite K-POP Artist

ATEEZ

Jimin

RM — WINNER

ROSÉ

Stray Kids

