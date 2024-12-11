Mariah Carey Gets Flowers from Her Kids as "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Tops the Charts

Mariah Carey, renowned as the Queen of Christmas, received a touching tribute from her 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, after her iconic holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," reclaimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

During her concert in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Dec. 9, Carey was surprised on stage with a large bouquet of flowers from her children. A man introduced the moment, announcing to the crowd, "We're going to give her flowers tonight because we just found out 'All I Want for Christmas' is number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Make some noise for the queen of Christmas."

In a video shared by Carey on Instagram, the star expressed gratitude to her fans, saying, "Thank you. Wow! That was the perfect moment to find that out. It's from the Hot 100? Well, thank you, everybody who helped make that possible. Thank you so much."

Carey celebrated the news in her Instagram caption, writing: "Last night on stage in Raleigh, North Carolina, I found out that All I Want For Christmas Is You returned to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. I couldn't have dreamed of a better time or place to celebrate the news than on stage with my amazing fans, my kids, and my #Christmastime tour family. I love you and am so grateful to you all (three red heart emojis) M."

The milestone coincides with the 30th anniversary of Carey's Merry Christmas album, featuring the hit single. She marked the occasion by releasing a deluxe edition of the album and is currently on her Christmas Time tour, which includes performances of fan-favorite songs and duets.

Mariah Carey's holiday reign continues as her timeless Christmas anthem captures hearts once more. With her twins by her side and her fans cheering her on, Carey proves that the magic of the season is all about love, music, and cherished moments.

