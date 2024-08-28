Mariah Carey 'Never Tried to Contact' Sister Alison Carey After Finding Out About Her Declining Health? Here's What Source Says

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Singer Mariah Carey allegedly never contacted her sister Alison Carey as Alison's health was deteriorating, ultimately leading to her passing away. That's what a source is claiming now. Speaking to the British tabloid The Sun, David Baker, a close friend of Alison, stated that the Emotions singer never attempted to reach out to Alison during her final days, even when she was placed in hospice care.

“A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came,” Baker added. The pal further claimed that this estrangement pained Alison a lot, and she reportedly voiced her unhappiness over her sister cutting contact with her. “She talked about it frequently. She wondered if Mariah or any of her relatives would come to her funeral,” he added.

In a tragic turn of events, the 55-year-old singer lost both her mother, Patricia, and her sister on the same day over the weekend. She broke the news to PEOPLE magazine, stating that she had been blessed to spend the last few days with her mother. She did not add additional details regarding her sister. "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time,” she concluded.

The cause of their passing away has not been confirmed as of now.

The siblings went through a difficult time when Mariah Carey released her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. This led her siblings, Alison and Morgan Carey, to sue the singer for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The memoir revealed details about Carey’s personal relationship with her family. While her relationship with her mother had its challenges, they managed to maintain a connection. However, Carey mentioned in her book that it was emotionally and physically safer for her not to have any contact with her siblings at that time.

