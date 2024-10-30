Maroon 5 Set To Perform At First Ever Concert In India; All We Know So Far

American pop-rock sensation Maroon 5, led by frontman Adam Levine, is all set for its first-ever live concert in India. Scheduled for December 3, 2024, the Grammy-winning band will bring their iconic hits to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

Known for chart-topping tracks like This Love, Sugar, and Girls Like You, Maroon 5’s performance marks a significant milestone in their nearly three-decade-long career, as the group plays for Indian fans for the very first time.

Organized by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with Live Nation, this highly anticipated event will give fans a chance to see the Los Angeles-based band perform live on Indian soil.

Adam Levine and his bandmates are expected to bring an electrifying setlist to Mumbai, featuring popular hits and fan favorites spanning their entire discography.

Maroon 5’s setlist for the Mumbai concert is expected to include some of their most celebrated songs, including hits from their debut album Songs About Jane to more recent releases.

Tracks like She Will Be Loved, Sugar, and Girls Like You have amassed billions of streams globally, making them staples at any Maroon 5 concert. Fans can also expect to hear Memories, the 4x Platinum hit that has topped charts worldwide.

Originally formed in 1994 under the name Kara’s Flowers, the band was rebranded as Maroon 5 in the early 2000s. With Adam Levine as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Jesse Carmichael on keyboards, James Valentine on lead guitar, Matt Flynn on drums, and Sam Farrar on bass, Maroon 5 found their signature sound.

Their debut album Songs About Jane was an instant hit and earned them the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005. Since then, the band has sold over 98 million albums and 750 million singles globally.

Maroon 5’s achievements in the music industry are noteworthy, with 32 Billboard Hot 100 entries and three Diamond-certified singles in the United States. Their songs have been streamed over 22 billion times on Spotify, and they hold the record for the most number-one hits on the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts in the U.S.

Tickets for Maroon 5’s concert in Mumbai will be available on BookMyShow, India’s leading online entertainment platform. As the official promoter, BookMyShow Live has partnered with global tour producer Live Nation to bring this event to life.

