Megan Thee Stallion Gets Accused of 'Weaponizing the Legal System' As Tory Lanez Pushes Back on Restraining Order Case

Tory Lanez has responded to Megan Thee Stallion's temporary restraining order request filed on December 17, 2024, by alleging abuse of the justice system. Lanez is currently incarcerated following the 2020 incident where he shot Megan's foot and got sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to People, on December 24, Lanez, whose name is Daystar Peterson, filed a motion in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County contesting the Neva Play rapper's December 17 petition.

In the filing, Lanez, 32, states that Megan, whose birth name is Megan Pete, 29, abused her powers in the civil courts by seeking a restraining order against him without ever having had a direct encounter with him. The motion argues Megan's request was frivolous and that Lanez has never interacted with her in any capacity.

The document claims that the Hiss rapper "has improperly decided to use the Los Angeles County civil court to file a frivolous request for a civil harassment restraining order against Daystar Peterson, who has had zero direct contact with Ms. Pete."

The grievance further asserts that the Mamushi hitmaker, being a public figure, was misusing her power and resources to silence opposing viewpoints and thus termed the restraining order as an effort of canceling speech instead of taking issues publicly.

Part of Lanez's document reads, "When a celebrity with millions of dollars and backed by a large corporation disagrees with free speech or opinions, they weaponize the justice system, failing to understand that they are public figures who voluntarily catapulted themselves into the limelight, unable to deal with the controversy and public opinions."

Lanez further quotes California law, which, according to him, forbids restraining orders that violate constitutionally protected speech. However, Megan's attorney, Mari Henderson, replied to Lanez's statements, emphasizing that Lanez, who is convicted of a violent crime against Megan, continues to contest a protective order against him.

She told the outlet, "It is delusional that a felon convicted of a violent crime for shooting a victim and then further harassing her is even contesting a request for a protective order and we are confident the court will act to protect the victim."

A preliminary court hearing on Megan Thee Stallion's temporary restraining order request against Tory Lanez is expected on January 9, 2025.

