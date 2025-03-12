Meghan Markle Warned Over Using Sussex Last Name for With Love, Meghan Promotions by UK PR Agent; READ

Meghan Markle was recently warned about her new last name by a UK-based PR expert. It was noticed recently that the former actress was not using Markle and instead using Sussex.

It was just last week that the Suits alum announced that she wouldn’t be going with her surname, Markle and instead would have Sussex added to her name. This move saw major criticism from many people.

Meghan Markle also explained why this move was important to her and why it happens to be a meaningful one to her. As per PR expert Ed Coram-James, who is the CEO of Go Up, "The Sussex title is a valuable asset for Meghan, and she knows it.”

Further talking to Mirror, he added that if Meghan Markle drops Sussex as her last mane, she would experience a strong impact on her brand.

Meanwhile, it is also crucial to know that she and Harry both stepped away from the royal duties, and still, she is using the title because she is aware of its weight, per the PR agent.

The agent further added that having the name Sussex dropped would be a big mistake as the royal word helps her sell her memoirs, podcasts, TV deals, and more. “Hollywood, the media, and the public are fascinated with royalty, and that intrigue is what gives Meghan a platform," James added.

However, he also suggested that she should avoid using this name in Britain as it would be a “strategic way to gain respect and move past criticism that she is profiting from royal connections.”

The PR agent's word came following an episode of With Love, Meghan, where she had corrected Mindy Kaling for using her last name and stating that Sussex “is our family name, our little family name.”

You can watch With Love, Meghan on Netflix.