Meghan Markle Won’t Let Security Snub Affect Family Life with Prince Harry and Kids as She Celebrates ‘Sun’ Archie’s Birthday; PIC

Meghan Markle is choosing joy over controversy as she celebrates her son Archie’s sixth birthday, brushing aside renewed royal family tensions and Prince Harry’s ongoing U.K. security dispute. The Duchess took to Instagram to honor her “sun” with a heartfelt message and a serene snapshot of Archie.

“Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie!” Meghan, 43, wrote on Tuesday, May 6, alongside a photo of Archie looking out over the water at sunrise, dressed in cozy pajamas. “Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six!”

She also expressed gratitude to those who attended his birthday party over the weekend, calling the celebration “incredibly special.” The post comes just days after Prince Harry, 40, spoke candidly about his disappointment over losing a legal battle related to security for his family in the U.K.

“I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he said in a May 2 interview, highlighting safety concerns amid the ongoing feud with his father, King Charles III. Meghan and Harry, who also share daughter Lilibet, lost access to government-funded protection after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Despite the strained royal relations and lack of public acknowledgment from the royal family on Archie’s birthday last year, Meghan has gradually opened up about her family life. Her social media posts, however, continue to shield her children’s faces. On May 3, she shared a black-and-white photo of Harry walking with their two kids—Lilibet on his shoulders, Archie holding his hand—without a caption.

During a recent podcast appearance on April 28, Meghan reflected on her family’s journey. “That man loves me so much. And, you know, look at what we’ve built,” she said. “We’ve built a beautiful life and we have two healthy, beautiful children.”

While Prince Harry remains entangled in legal challenges and emotional distance from his homeland, Meghan is focusing on family milestones with gratitude and warmth. As Archie turns six, his mother’s celebration sends a clear message: joy, love, and resilience come first—no matter the headlines.

