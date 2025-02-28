Michelle Trachtenberg Was ‘Recluse’, Had Taken ‘Step Away’ From Hollywood Before Untimely Death: Source Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Michelle Trachtenberg had become reclusive over the past decade prior to her sudden death at the age of 39. The Gossip Girl star, found unconscious and unresponsive in New York City, was declared dead on February 26, 2025.

According to the New York City Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of her death has not been officially determined. Once a successful child star, Trachtenberg had slowly moved away from Hollywood, filming only a handful of projects over the last decade.

Although she was an early success, she, like many ex-child stars, was never able to find stability within the business, as per her friend. "She just had the story of childhood stardom. She had a couple of roles throughout the last decade, but nothing of real note," People magazine's exclusive source said.

The source added, "[Trachtenberg] really pulled back from Hollywood [in] the last eight years. She was a great girl who just never got her footing, just like many childhood stars."

Later in life, Trachtenberg kept a low-key existence with few close friends. People who knew her said that she was a kind, encouraging, and caring person. Yet she had been suffering from tremendous emotional and physical challenges, and sources indicated that she had made no secret about her health problems.

The outlet's source mentioned that she "was a recluse [and] didn't have many friends," adding, "She was an overall great girl. She was always kind, supportive, and loving. It's so sad. It really is. She was an amazing person."

Best known for her television roles in Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Gossip Girl, Trachtenberg's death invoked an onslaught of tributes from friends and colleagues, including former co-stars Blake Lively, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and many more.

Colleagues and friends remembered her as a fiery and intensely loyal person who always brought life into a room she occupied as they mourned the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg.