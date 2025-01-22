Miley Cyrus' Father Billy Ray Cyrus Breaks Silence on Donald Trump Inauguration Performance Marred by Technical Errors; READ

Billy Ray Cyrus has spoken out about the backlash he received following his performance at Donald Trump’s inaugural ball. The country singer was widely criticized for his appearance at the Liberty Ball, held in Washington, D.C. after Trump’s swearing-in as president.

His performance of popular songs like Old Town Road and Achy Breaky Heart faced technical issues, which led to huge mockery on social media.

In a statement to People, Cyrus addressed the criticism, saying, "I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar, and monitors worked or not."

He stated that he was there at the invitation of President Donald Trump. “I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night,” Cyrus continued, pointing out that such issues are part of the live performance experience. He also added, “When the producer says: ‘You’re on,’ you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell.”

During his performance, Billy Ray Cyrus faced multiple technical glitches. After performing Old Town Road, he could be heard discussing the issues with his stage crew. “Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off,” he said, frustrated.

At one point, he gestured toward his guitar and asked, “Is anyone awake?” His frustration grew as he continued, “I don’t hear it. Do y’all hear it? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on?”

The situation became even more awkward as Billy Ray Cyrus asked the crowd, "Y'all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the hell off the stage?" He didn’t hold back, adding, “I don’t give a damn.”

Once the technical issue was resolved, Cyrus joked, “When you have technical difficulties, you got to just keep going, or as President Trump would say, you got to fight!”

The performance quickly became the subject of online criticism. Some social media users expressed their disappointment, with one calling it “possibly the cringiest few minutes in entertainment history.”

Another user commented that watching Cyrus was embarrassing as they believed he was lip-syncing and appeared disheveled. One Twitter user even compared the performance to the infamous Milli Vanilli incident, saying, "What, Milli Vanilli wasn’t available?"

