Miley Cyrus’ Siblings Were ‘Embarrassed’ by Her Hannah Montana Stint, Singer Reveals How They Rebuilt Relationship

Miley Cyrus is getting candid about the emotional distance and drama that plagued her family for over a decade — and how they came out stronger without ever stepping into a therapist's office. Appearing on the Reclaiming podcast hosted by Monica Lewinsky, the 32-year-old singer reflected on the "messy" journey of healing fractured relationships among her loved ones, including how her siblings once distanced themselves during her Hannah Montana fame.

"We're so messy, we didn't even do any of that," Miley joked, referring to counseling, as she unpacked how the Cyrus clan found peace after years of strained ties.

The singer revealed that, at one point, "half" of her family members weren't even speaking to each other. In the wake of her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus' 2022 divorce, loyalties split, and Miley admitted she felt particularly aligned with her mother.

With multiple siblings from both parents' past relationships — including Brandi, Trace, Braison, Noah, and Cody — the dynamic became increasingly complicated. "Just to get each other into a room to get to counseling would have been a war," Miley admitted, calling the situation "really difficult… a dark decade."

Rather than rely on structured therapy, Miley chose to be the catalyst for change. "I just kind of busted through the pile that stacked and just [went], 'I'm here, you're here, let's start by having a good time together,'" she shared. From there, emotional conversations followed. "It was easier to wave a white flag than pursue counseling."

She compared their emotional baggage to "hoarding," noting that unresolved issues "really do stack," making it hard to know where to begin. But with time and intention, she rebuilt trust and closeness. "This was a really important part of my year — putting those lines of communication back together," Miley emphasized.

Now in a better place with both her parents and siblings, Miley is channeling the journey into her music. Her upcoming album will include a track titled "Secrets," which she says addresses the unspoken truths that haunted her family. Through honesty, reconnection, and shared joy, the Cyrus family has begun to heal, without needing a therapist's couch.

