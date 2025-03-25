Miley Cyrus Announces 9th Studio Album Something Beautiful; Find Out Release Date Here

Miley Cyrus has announced her new visual album, titled Something Beautiful. It will come out on May 30, 2025. Her last studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, was released on March 10, 2023.

This will be her ninth studio album, with 13 original songs Cyrus has co-produced with Shawn Everett. Everett has previously worked with the likes of Kacey Musgraves and Alabama Shakes.

The album has been released for preorder and is available in a variety of formats, such as signed vinyl, limited editions, CDs, and two special box sets packed with merchandise for hardcore fans.

The Climb singer also released the cover for the album, a bold and dramatic photograph taken by world-renowned photographer Glen Luchford. In the picture, Cyrus is donning archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture.

In an Instagram post, Cyrus wrote, "Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album features 13 original tracks and is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett."

She added, "Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album's bold aesthetic and visual storytelling."

Cyrus has been hyping up Something Beautiful for the past week, providing easter-eggs on her social media websites. Prior to a week of posting the official album announcement on her social media, she had been sharing mysterious black-and-white posters of her silhouette.

Her fanbase soon saw her account headings change to reference the album, while promotional advertisements and billboards appeared in various countries — generating a buzz worldwide.

Cyrus described her upcoming album to Harper's Bazaar, saying, "The visual component of [my album] is driving the sound. It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties."

She added, "The songs, whether they're about destruction or heartbreak or death, they're presented in a way that is beautiful because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty."

Miley Cyrus' 8th studio album, released in 2023, produced the number-one single Flowers, which topped several music charts for multiple weeks, breaking several streaming records. Cyrus also bagged Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance awards at the Grammys that year.