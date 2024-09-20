'Most Important Person In My Life': Zayn Malik Shares Heartfelt Post For Daughter Khai's 4th Birthday

Zayn Malik is surely melting hearts as he wrote a very beautiful message on social media for his daughter Khai who celebrated her 4th birthday. He shares her with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who also posted sweet pictures and message for her.

Zayn took to his Instagram handle and shared what appears to be a candid picture on the beach. The father-daughter duo faced towards the water and their backs were captured in camera.

In his message, the One Direction alum wrote, “Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter.” He added, “grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are. Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you.”

Gigi also shared a post celebrating the occasion. In her caption, she mentioned Khai’s love for, “animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk.”

Further in her caption, the supermodel expressed her gratitude for the best four years of her life and mentioned that Khai reminds her to live her life to the fullest each day in “simple and beautiful ways.”

After Zayn and Gigi broke up in 2021, they decided to share 50/50 custody of their daughter, according to Tribune.

As far as Zayn’s professional front goes, he is gearing up to embark on his Stairway To The Sky Tour across the United States and the United Kingdom. The singer will kick off the tour on October 23 in San Fransico and end the tour on December 3 in Newcastle.

He made the tour announcement in a very creative way. Zayn appeared on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and as the host was delivering his monologue, the singer crashed the stage, appearing out of the blue curtains which totally surprised the audience and their screams just got louder.

He silently went near Fallon, who had a laptop in front of him, and played Stardust song, featured in his latest album Room Under The Stairs, and gave him a chit and departed from the set.

Fallon opened the chit and read out the exciting announcement. The vocalist pulled the same stunt back in May to announce the release of the aforementioned album.

