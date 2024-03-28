How Is Yung Miami Part of Sean Diddy Combs' Lawsuit; Court Proceedings EXPLAINED

The Miami rapper was allegedly involved in cocaine transportation on behalf of the founder of Bad Boy Records, according to court records obtained by XXL. The lawsuit, which was added to Lil Rod’s file, contains “an additional 25 pages” that discuss Diddy’s fondness for “pink cocaine,” also referred to as 'tusi' and 'tuci,' which is a combination of cocaine and ecstasy.

Was Yung Mami a part of Diddy’s scandals?

According to the document, Diddy was acquiring the cocaine from Brendan Paul, his alleged drug mule, who was just taken into custody, but Yung Miami was ultimately the source. The court document states, “Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were practicing for ‘Something in the Westival’ in Virginia. In his dressing room, Plaintiff Jones saw Mr. Combs perform a couple of lines of cocaine firsthand. Defendant Kristina Khorram phoned Yung Miami after Defendant Sean Combs requested tuci, but Brendan forgot. Who then transported it from Miami aboard the private jet.”

Jones claims that rapper Yung Miami of City Girls, Jaime Ramey, a fitness coach, and Daphne Joy, the ex-girlfriend and co-parent of rapper Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, were among the women “who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers.” In 2021, Combs and Yung Miami were first connected. They subsequently declared their relationship in Caresha Please podcast episode from June 2022.

The City Girl hasn’t said anything recently about anything involving Diddy, but she has occasionally posted on social media. The fact that Yung Miami is linked to Diddy has led to many people bombarding her with mentions. When the Act Up rapper saw a tweet asking, “Where’s Caresha at?” she joked, “Right here, what’s up?” The rapper claimed to be single in an April 2023 profile with The Cut despite the two remaining reticent about their relationship status.

Diddy’s situation worsened after Monday afternoon (March 25) raids on his Miami and Los Angeles properties. Expert in Homeland Security Hal Kempfer stated that “laptops, flash drives, and anything that would connect Combs with the allegations” were among the items found during the search. Later, footage of Diddy in Miami would surface, and it was said that his private jet was tracked to Antigua.

Jones accuses Diddy of multiple illicit activities

Although Yung Miami hasn’t made any statement about the accusation, Ddidy’s representatives have vehemently opposed the allegations made by Lil Rod. “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and did not happen is a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”

Combs was accused of making unwanted sexual attempts and pressuring producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones to hire sex workers and have relationships with them. Jones filed the lawsuit against Combs in the Southern District of New York on Monday. Among other things, he alleges that Combs purchased, consumed, and distributed cocaine, ecstasy, and other illegal substances, that he displayed illicit firearms, and that he laced alcohol given to minors and sex workers at his different homes. The names of an R&B singer and a rapper who “[consorted] with underage girls and sex workers” are also redacted in the lawsuit.

Jones states that during his nine months of cohabitation with Combs from September 2022 to November 2023, he was “subjected to unwanted advances by associates of Diddy at his direction” and that Combs sexually harassed him on multiple occasions. According to Jones’ lawsuit, he lived with Combs at many of his homes in Florida, New York, Los Angeles, and the U.S. Virgin Islands on a hired yacht. Combs allegedly admitted to being the shooter in a 1999 nightclub massacre involving rapper Shyne. Jones claims that Combs flaunted weaponry and boasted about getting away with shooting people in other places. Shyne was given a 10-year prison term, while Combs was acquitted of all gun possession and bribery counts.

Jones is suing for $30 million, citing several other parties who, in his words, failed to “adequately monitor, warn, or supervise” Combs’ acts. The individuals included in Jones’ lawsuit are Combs’ son Justin, his chief of staff; Kristina Khorram, CEO of Universal Music Group; Ethiopia Habtemariam, the former CEO of Motown Records, several record labels; and Jane and John Does. He calls everyone involved a “RICO enterprise,” implying that they broke the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act as a group.

Following the November lawsuit that singer Cassie Ventura, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, filed against him, he has been the subject of many sexual assault lawsuits. Two other lawsuits accusing Combs of abuse and revenge porn were filed against him a week later. Additionally, a lady claimed in December that Combs had sexually assaulted her in 2003. That month, Combs issued a formal statement declaring that he had done none of the “awful things being alleged” and that “enough is enough” on social media.

