NSYNC Alum Lance Bass Teams Up With THESE Full House Stars For Hilarious 'Crossover Episode' Skit; WATCH

Lance Bass brought up a big surprise for his followers while also including two big names from the ‘90s. The member of *NSYNC recently took to social media to share a video of himself that surprisingly even featured Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber from the famous sitcom Full House in the post.

On September 22, 2024, the actor dropped a funny skit on his Instagram. Moreover, this skit was uploaded jointly with Barber and featured all three of them having some fun.

In the video, one can notice the This I Promise You singer running into both Barber and Sweetin. In the funny video, Bass can be seen cartoonishly pretending to confront these two stars. The video even has an audio to which the It’s Gonna Be Me singer lip syncs and states, "Hey man, watch where you're going!"

Moving ahead, both Sweetin and Barber turn around to the sound of, "My bad!" and a big applause.

The two stars from the sitcom Full House can even be spotted posing in a chill way and having a great smile on their faces.

"When the roadtrip pit stop turns into a 90s sitcom crossover episode," the Let the Music Heal Your Soul singer wrote upon the video.

Meanwhile, he had captioned the same post, stating that this happens to be the TGIF crossover skit that people did not know they needed. For those unaware, Jodie Sweetin played the character of Stephanie Tanner in Full House, while Andrea Barber was the one to play Kimmy Gibbler, who happens to be the friend of D.J. Tanner in the sitcom.

Recently, in 2016, most of the cast reprised their roles for the revival of Full House, called Fuller House. This time the show followed the story of D.J. Tanner, who was played by Candace Cameron Bure, raising her three sons, along with Stephanie, her sister, as well as her close friend Kimmy.

While the main cast had returned, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and John Stamos also returned to play Danny, Joey, and Uncle Jesse, respectively. Lori Loughlin too returned to play Aunt Becky.

Talking about Lance Bass’ music making a return, *NSYNC recently became popular again because of this year’s only Marvel Studios film, Deadpool and Wolverine.

The audience was amazed to hear Bye Bye Bye during the opening fight sequence of the stated film, making the song a hit.

Per Billboard, the track climbed to the No. 8 position.

