Offset Gives Surprising Reaction To Ex-Wife Cardi B Dating Again After Their Divorce

Offset was allegedly angered by Cardi B moving on in life after their divorce. However, his new comments have stunned the followers of the WAP singer. Offset reportedly had an intriguing reply for his former wife, with whom he shares three kids. Per reports, Cardi B is now getting into the dating game again, which was also addressed by her former husband, the Ric Flair Drip singer.

Recently, all those who have been enjoying the beats dropped by the Bodak Yellow singer have been looking at the new development that she had in her life. As seen on her social media, Cardi B was spotted with a new date. Interestingly, it was none other than the New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The two had a pleasant time at Coachella. As seen in a post shared on Instagram, the I Like It singer, 32, was seen dancing along with Stefon Diggs. In this April 13 social media post, Offset then came forward with a comment that had left many jaws dropped.

When a fan commented "Offset punching air" on Cardi B’s post, the Walk It Take It rapper came forth sharing his emotions.

"I'm happy for her !!" Offset commented.

These comments seem contradictory to what Cardi B had claimed before. The Point Me 2 singer had maintained that her estranged husband had been allegedly stalking her and even harassing her amid their divorce. Her claims came during a live X Spaces conversation.

"This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life," the Thru Your Phone signer stated.

It is crucial to know that Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset for a second time in July 2024.

