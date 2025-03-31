Cardi B and Offset’s Feud Escalates With Harassment Allegations; Find Out What Happened

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to harassment.

Cardi B and Offset's on-again, off-again relationship continues to play out on social media, with the WAP hitmaker leveling fresh accusations against the Migos rapper.

On X, Cardi referred to her "crash out" statements, which were tied to her allegations against Offset, claiming that he sent her threatening texts. She stated that she finds herself having a seafood boil following each heated fight, implicitly referring to Offset's previous jab at her.

The Bodak Yellow rapper posted on the social media platform, she said, "After every crash out, I eat a seafood boil. Should have never called me a fat Kelly price."

The 32-year-old rapper continued to explain more about the conflict hosting a Space on X. She said that Offset was angry after she reached out to his supposed girlfriend and revealed messages in which he had begged her and made ominous threats.

"He's upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life," she added.

Cardi alleged he had continued to harass her, leaving repeated voicemails meant to destroy her self-esteem. She stated, "He harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self-esteem."

The Up rapper said, "He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex. You've been harassing me and the man I've been dealing with for months."

Advertisement

The couple's tumultuous relationship has been a public scandal, characterized by an on-again, off-again affair. Their most recent altercation is the latest development following Cardi B's July filing for divorce, which ramped up the public spat. Both artists have since used social media to vent grievances, bringing fans into the personal drama.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.