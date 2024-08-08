Olivia Cooke Teases Fans That She'll See Them in '2 Years' After House of Dragon Season Finale; Deets Here

Olivia Cooke is keeping viewers engaged as they await the next season of House of the Dragon. On August 6, she shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of Season 2 on her Instagram stories, showcasing the fun had by Team Green.

Among the posts was a photo of her in an outfit from the season 2 finale, where her character sneaks to visit Rhaenyra, played by Emma D’Arcy. She also shared selfies with fellow actors.

The series began with a picture of Cooke and Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays her son, King Aegon. They are seen hugging, with Glynn-Carney, 29, making a silly face to reveal fake scars on one side of his head. This makeup represents the injuries he sustained from Aemond’s (Ewan Mitchell) dragon attack at Rook’s Rest in Episode 4.

Another post from Cooke was a video showing a rainy day on set, with people in raincoats standing in a grassy field by a lake. She also shared a photo of Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole, in his armor with a crew member applying something to his face. She tagged Frankel, 30, who was her on-screen boyfriend in Season 2.

Cooke also posted photos featuring her co-star Phia Saban, who plays her on-screen daughter Helaena. One photo showed the two queens in their gowns, with Cooke, 30, wearing a veil, while another depicted Saban, 25, in a simple dress taking a phone call beside a medieval archway. Cooke ended her posts with a humorous selfie in her character’s dress, captioned, "Ta, see you in 2 years xo," playfully referencing the long production and airing period of the show.

Cooke wasn’t the only one offering fans a behind-the-scenes look. Tom Glynn-Carney also shared backstage pictures featuring his burn makeup from the second part of the series. He humorously wondered how long it took him to figure out how to post the pictures, encouraging fans to see his trial-and-error process.

Cast members like Matt Smith, who portrays Daemon Targaryen, also joined in. He posted a photo with Fabien Frankel, showing them smoking and posing with what appears to be a menacing doll. Smith also shared a funny photo of Rhys Ifans, who plays Otto Hightower, relaxing on the Iron Throne while on a call and flipping the bird to the camera.

Frankel captioned his post “Saison deux inanadshell,” which prompted reactions from fans, including Milly Alcock, who played younger Rhaenyra in Season 1, commenting, "Staphhh I miss yall."

Both seasons of House of the Dragon are available for streaming on Max.

