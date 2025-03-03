Oscars 2025: LA Fire Fighters Take A Scathing Dig At Joker 2, Bob Dylan, Timothee Chalamet, and Host Conan O'Brien; 'Our Hearts Go Out To...'

The Oscars 2025 honored the Los Angeles Fire Department for their heroic actions to save lives during the Palisades wildfires that broke out across California back in January.

Host Conan O'Brien welcomed the firefighters on stage who were greeted with a minute-long standing ovation by the A-listers in the audience. O'Brien said to the crowd, "And remember, everyone in this audience has to laugh, these are heroes."

However, as the firefighters took to the mic, they seemed to effortlessly outshine comedians with their hilarious jabs at movies such as Joker 2, and A Complete Unknown.

Firefighter Erik Scott said, "Our hearts go out to all of those who have lost their homes... and I'm talking about the producers of Joker 2." Conan quickly deemed it the best joke of the night.

However, the LA Fire Department pilot, Jonas Johnson was not lagging either. He poked fun at Bob Dylan and his biopic A Complete Unknown. Johnson quipped, "To play Bob Dylan, Timothee Chalamet learned how to sing. In fact, his singing was so good, he almost lost the part."

Pasadena Fire Department Captain Jodi Slicker, "It's great to be back with Conan. Usually when he calls, he's stuck in a tree." eliciting a hilarious reaction from both the host as well as the audience. Conan humored her hilariously screaming, "It's happened twice."

The Oscars 2025 dedicated multiple moments to remembering the victims and heroes of the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire. Prior to honoring the L.A. Fire Department on stage, host Conan O'Brien also talked about the wildfire relief efforts during his opening monologue.