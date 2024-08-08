Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 10: Will Enchantrass Join Harley? Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Harley, Peacemaker, Rick Flag, Deadshot, and Clayface barely arrived in time to the castle, rescuing Princess Fione from the Undead King’s immediate threat. However, with the creature wreaking havoc across the kingdom to spread death, the Suicide Squad had to split up to tackle the crisis from multiple fronts.

Now that Harley has defeated the Enchantress, it’s up to Clayface and Rick Flag to rescue the Enchantress’ host from captivity and persuade the powerful meta-human to join their cause. The final episode of the anime approaches, so don’t miss Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 10. Keep reading to find out the release date, the expected plot, and more.

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 10: Release date and where to watch

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 10 is set to release early in select regions worldwide on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 12 am PST, according to the official website. The episode will be available for simultaneous streaming on Max, Hulu, ANIPLUS, LAFTEL, and HBO GO. Early access will be granted to viewers in the United States, Korea, France, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 12:30 am JST on Saturday, September 7, 2024, with streaming available on ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai. In South and Southeast Asia, Medialink will broadcast Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 10 on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia.

What to expect in Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 10?

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 10 will likely continue where the last episode left off, as Clayface and Rick Flag find a woman trapped within an undead monster. Rick Flag will likely recognize her as June Moone, Enchantress’ host.

The two will likely attempt to free her, recognizing that she is being held hostage by the Undead King. Katana's actions, where she spared Harley and led Rick and Clayface to Moone, suggest she may have switched sides due to Moone's capture.

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 10 is expected to end in either the defeat or submission of the Undead King, given that it is the season finale. Additionally, Princess Fione might be crowned queen, aiding the squad in completing their mission. However, whether these events will occur in the episode or lead to a cliffhanger remains uncertain.

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9 recap

Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9 begins with Cecil in the council room, where he is confronted by the minister who is using the Thinker's helmet to control the guards. The knight commander manages to evade him and reach Princess Fione, who is under threat from the imposter Queen ‘Aldora.’

The imposter reveals herself as the Undead King, having killed the real queen to take her place and wage war between the Kingdom and the Empire, gaining power from the increasing number of dead. Princess Fione, after escaping with Cecil, despairs at the loss of her mother.

After being comforted by Cecil in Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9, she decides to take control of the situation by embracing Harley's chaotic style, painting her face like her. When the minister finds the two in the Princess’ chambers, she makes quick work of the minister using Harley’s bat.

Outside, the Undead King is seen raising the dead and attacking the townspeople, creating a holographic projection of herself to scare the citizens. However, Princess Fione counters her using a similar projection, asking the people not to despair.

She then leads the Kingdom's forces against the Undead. The Undead King attempts to stop Fione by bringing down the castle with streams of rising water. Killer Croc emerges from the water to attack the princess in Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9.

Nanaue quickly comes to her aid, mistaking her for Harley due to the make-up. The Suicide Squad soon arrives, and they decide to split up: Harley and Deadshot pursue the Undead King and her zombies, while Clayface, Peacemaker, and Rick Flag decide to assist Nanaue and protect Fione.

During their battle, the Undead King summons Enchantress to challenge Harley and Deadshot. As a building collapses onto the two, Arthur returns to help them in Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9, in a much larger form. Harley eventually figures out how to use her magic, utilizing a magic crystal attached to her gun to shoot down Enchantress.

Cornering her, Harley interrogates Enchantress, realizing that someone important to her is being held hostage by the Undead King. Meanwhile, Cecil uses guns to rescue Deadshot from the zombies, while Peacemaker leaves Rick Flag and Clayface to assist King Shark.

Katana then confronts Rick Flag and Clayface, almost defeating Clayface in battle. However, she instead chooses to retreat, and Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 9 ends as she leads them to a location where they encounter an undead monster with a woman resembling Enchantress trapped within it.

