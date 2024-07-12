Presumed Innocent Episode 6 Ending Explained: What Happens To Raymond Horgan?

Episode 6 of Presumed Innocent left fans buzzing with its ending. The show revolves around Rusty Sabich, a Chicago lawyer involved in a murder trial. The latest episode delved into the trial proceedings and their impact on the Sabich family, highlighting tensions between Rusty and Barbara due to personal issues. Prosecution attorneys Tommy Molto and Nico Della Guardia were depicted with differing strategies for handling the case.

The episode took a shocking turn towards the end when Rusty's lawyer, Raymond Horgan, collapsed in what appeared to be a fatal incident. He received immediate CPR, suggesting a possible cardiac arrest induced by the stress in the case. The narrative leaves uncertainty about Horgan's fate—whether he survives or succumbs to the medical emergency. If he survives, it remains to be seen if he will be advised to step back from the case due to health concerns, potentially leaving Rusty in a precarious legal situation.

Let's delve deep into what happened to Raymond Horgan in court

In episode 6, Rusty Sabich's (Jake Gyllenhaal) faced his murder trial for the death of Crolym Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). The witnesses were interrogated smartly by the prosecution and the defense. Meanwhile, Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard) was seen acting a little rashly.

The climax of the episode unfolded dramatically when Carolyn's estranged son, Michael, appeared as a witness and angrily accused Rusty of the murder. Rusty's lawyer, Raymond Horgan (played by Bill Camp), rose to defend his client but collapsed under stress, prompting immediate medical attention from his wife, Lorraine (Elizabeth Marvel), and others present.

The previous episodes of Presumed Innocent hinted at Raymond's mounting stress, exacerbated by nightmares envisioning Rusty's potential conviction. The courtroom incident was the culmination of this pressure, possibly resulting in a heart attack for Horgan.

What will be Rusty's fate if Raymond Horgan is not back in court?

There are two probabilities for Raymond: he may be advised to rest and avoid stress, or he may succumb to the heart attack despite efforts to revive him with CPR and defibrillation at the end of the episode. The latter outcome seems more likely, given the severity of his condition.

Either scenario leaves Rusty in a poor spot in his trial. If Raymond is advised to rest, Mya (played by Gabby Beans) may take over as the primary defense attorney, potentially unsettling the judge despite her familiarity with the case. Alternatively, if Horgan passes away, Rusty faces losing both a lawyer and a close friend, pushing him to a breaking point.

The new episode was released on Apple TV+ on July 10.

