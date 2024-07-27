I Am: Celine Dion Becomes the Most Popular Documentary on Prime Video Amid Singer's Paris Olympics Performance; Deets

Céline Dion made a comeback at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris with stunning moments. This was not the first time she made an appearance at the Olympics. However, that's not the only reason the French-Canadian music legend is grabbing headlines.

I Am: Celine Dion becomes the most popular documentary ever on Prime Video

The singer's documentary I Am: Celine Dion which details both her incredible career and her most recent health issues became the most-watched documentary on Prime Video to date. The documentary's premiere on June 25 has affected Dion's music sales as well. Amazon MG Studio told Deadline, "Dion’s catalog streams are up +33% worldwide.”

What is I Am: Celine Dion about?

Irene Taylor's documentary shows how Dion became popular in her home province of Québec after releasing her debut album at the age of 13. She went on to sell over 250 million records, take home six Grammy awards, appear at the Academy Awards, and sing My Heart Will Go On, the Oscar-winning Titanic love theme.

Throughout the movie, Dion is open about being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, an incredibly rare neurological condition that first appeared 17 years ago. Occasionally, her health has prevented her from singing; at one scene in the docu, she sobs after trying to sing with her typical brilliant voice.

Celine Dion performs at the Paris Olympics 2024

The singer sang a moving version of Hymne à l'amour, which was first made popular by Edith Piaf of France, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite the pouring rain, Dion made an appearance at this show wearing a Dior white couture gown. She then sang fiercely to express her intense feelings. It was her first performance in front of an audience since disclosing her condition.

Following her performance, Dion shared her joy and thanked her followers on social media. The singer posted on Twitter and Instagram, expressing her excitement about performing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony and returning to one of her favorite cities.

