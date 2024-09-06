Prince Harry And Matt Damon To Speak At Clinton Foundation's Global Initiative Meeting? Here's What Report Says

Prince Harry is set to join influential figures including Matt Damon at his upcoming visit to New York City as they will be speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting which will address significant issues.

According to People, the nonpartisan organization which was founded by the Former president of the United States, Bill Clinton, rolled out the announcement on September 5 about Prince Harry and Matt Damon participating in this event. This is set to start from September 23 to September 24.

As per the outlet, issues with, “climate resilience, global health equity, gun violence, the protection of journalists, humanitarian crises and other pressing global challenges,” will be seemingly talked about at the event.

The acclaimed actor has been associated with organizations including Water.org and WaterEquity and Andre, who is a celebrity chef and the founder of World Center Kitchen will also join Damon and Duke of Sussex. Other figures including Ginger Zee and Sophia Bush will also grace the event.

According to the publication, a spokesperson for Prince Harry revealed that he will visit New York City during Climate Week and U.N. General Assembly High-Level Week. They added that the Duke of Sussex will visit the aforementioned location to “advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives," adding, "He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.”

The spokes further revealed that along with that he will also further The Archwell Foundation’s work that he founded alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

Apart from this Prince Harry became the talk of the internet as the Daily Mail reported that the Duke of Sussex was allegedly looking to go back to his royal duties after stepping back from them in 2020 with his wife. It was also mentioned that he was contacting his friends and former aides to make a chrome back in his previous life.

An insider close to People shared that Prince Harry, who lives in California with Meghan and his children, does not have any such plans.

The insiders who have worked with him were seemingly surprised by these rumors. According to the outlet, Prince Harry is content in his life and has prioritized raising his kids with his wife in California.

ALSO READ: All Of Ryan Gosling's Future Projects To Look Out For Ft. The Fall Guy, The Gray Man 2 & More