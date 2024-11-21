Prince Harry’s Fake Tattoo Artist Reveals the Royal Was the 'Bravest' and 'Funniest' During Hilarious Video Shoot with Jelly Roll

Prince Harry has taken a unique approach to promoting his Invictus Games by filming and uploading a video at one of the oldest tattoo shops in New York City.

In the now-viral clip, viewers were surprised to see country superstar Jelly Roll making an unexpected appearance. Additionally, Josh Lord, the owner of East Side Ink, was also featured in the video.

For those unfamiliar, the clip was filmed at Lord’s tattoo shop, where he also designed the fake tattoo that appeared to be drawn by Jelly Roll, the Need a Favor artist, on Prince Harry.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Josh Lord revealed that everything he did was “all in honor of the Invictus Games.”

“When they asked me to be a part of it, I was thrilled. I had no idea I would get to be in the video as much as I was. It was an exciting thing to be a part of,” he shared.

When asked whether Prince Harry is considering getting a real tattoo, Lord, who won an Emmy for his realistic work on the first season of True Detective, stated that the royal has not ruled out the possibility.

“He definitely expressed a curiosity,” Lord added.

The tattoo artist went on to describe Prince Harry as “probably the bravest and funniest” person in the room during the filming.

Advertisement

Lord also remarked that the royal is a very laid-back and down-to-earth individual.

Adding that although Prince Harry had grown up in a different world, he still tries to “maintain a level of humanity and kindness.”

In the video that has been shared on Instagram, Harry is seen getting inked by Jelly Roll after a lighthearted back-and-forth.

In the video, the country artist is seen negotiating with Prince Harry, agreeing to perform at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in February in Canada, but only if the prince allows him to give him a tattoo. Harry shares that he’s considering getting the tattoo on his lower back or his a**, but Jelly Roll suggests that the neck would be a more fitting spot, where he eventually inks "I am Jelly Roll" using a tattoo gun.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Reveals His Christmas Holiday Plans Amid Rumors Of Royal Family Reunion