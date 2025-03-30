Prince Harry's Request to Let Netflix 'Camera Crew' Shoot Polo Event 'Lost' Charity the Venue; Chairperson Sophie Chandauka Reveals

Dr. Sophie Chandauka continues to reveal more insider information about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the former's exit from Sentebale. The chairperson had a tell-all interview with Sky News about her beef with the Duke of Sussex. She left no page unturned dishing on the royal couple and the events that led to her feud.

She revealed Prince Harry's request to bring his Netflix camera crew cost them a charity venue in Miami. "About a month before the event was about to take place, Prince Harry called the team. and said, ‘I’m doing a Netflix show, and I would love to bring a camera crew so that I can include some footage in this show.'" Reportedly this would've been okay if not for the property owners, sponsors, and other people who weren't asked for consent to be in his show.

Dr. Chandauka explains, "The team called me and told me, ‘Oh, Prince Harry’s made this request, so we’re doing the things." But reasoned "Nobody signed up to being on a Netflix show."

Since the nature of the event would change with the Netflix camera crew involved, the owners' terms had changed. "We come up with draft agreements and of course, the venue owner says this is now a commercial undertaking. So here are my terms." The Zimbabwean native reveals, "We couldn’t afford it. So now we lost the venue."

However, reportedly all was not lost, as the Duke of Sussex was able to find another suitable venue in Florida for the Polo charity event in 2024.

The problems didn't stop there though. According to Dr. Chandauka, Meghan Markle's unexpected presence at the event with her "very famous friend" Serena Williams caused "disruption." She explained, that the former Suits star asked her to move twice to her left instead of standing next to Prince Harry. "The choreography went badly on stage because we had too many people on stage."

Things were so awkward that the "international press" took notice, leading the Prince to ask her to make a "statement in support of the Duchess." She denied his request citing that the charity could not look like "an extension of the Sussexes."