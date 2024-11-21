Prince William has been touring all over the UK this year, but recently, while visiting Newport, Wales, he met a woman whose story led to a heartfelt interaction between the two. The Prince is in the city to show his support and hear about the efforts to reduce female homelessness. During his visit, he met a woman named Rebecca, a 32-year-old care assistant. She opened up about her life and the struggles she faced along the way.

As per The Telegraph, she revealed to the Prince of Wales that she had been through foster care and then ended up homeless by the age of 16 after her partner and dad passed away. However, almost a couple of decades later, she's raising 2 daughters and is proud of where she is in her life "making happiness without money" and helping "lost teenagers."

The future King of England noted that she seemed like a "force of nature." He said, "We need more Rebeccas in the world. You have been through more things than most people go through in their entire lifetime. I’m not sure I would have come out the other side like you."

The story might be his, but the 42-year-old royal might have been able to empathize with the 32-year-old more than ever now, given that self additively he has been going through the "hardest year" of his life. William's Wife, Kate Middleton, and his dad, King Charles were both diagnosed with cancer this year. Calling the situation "dreadful," he added, "But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done." However, from a "personal" family POV, it revealed it has been "brutal."

