Sabrina Carpenter won the esteemed Song of the Year honor for her popular song Espresso at the MTV VMAs 2024. Carpenter did, however, honor the Princess of Pop during her performance on stage.

The 26-year-old pop sensation, who debuted live for the first time at the awards show, played a thrilling mix of her favorites from her most recent album, Short n' Sweet. She also performed Please Please Please, Espresso, and Taste.

The spoken interlude from Britney Spears's iconic song "Oops!...I Did It Again" played in the background before she came on stage and turned to perform Taste.

Similar to how Spears did in the music video for "Oops! I Did It Again," Carpenter found an astronaut on stage, but this time, the singer also found an alien, with whom she shared a kiss during her performance.

During Espresso set Carpenter also performed with a few dancing astronauts. It was exactly the kind of performance one would anticipate at the VMAs, and fans on social media went crazy.

On August 23, the day she unveiled her sixth studio album, the singer released the music video for Taste. In the Dave Meyers-directed music video, Carpenter and Jenna Ortega continually try to kill each other—even exchanging kisses in the process.

The singer is in news not only because she made out with an alien, but Carpenter has also had a really interesting year. The former Disney sensation played at Coachella in April after opening for Taylor Swift on the international leg of The Eras Tour. Around this time, she launched her single Espresso, which became viral on social media very rapidly.

Following her attendance at the VMAs, Carpenter will embark on her Short n' Sweet tour, which begins in Columbus, Ohio, on September 23. The tour will stop at 33 American arenas, including Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York before heading to the United Kingdom in 2025.

